Tajikistan increases wheat import from Kazakhstan

2 August 2018 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

Tajikistan has increased wheat imports from Kazakhstan by 65,000 tons in the first half of this year, which exceeds the indicator for the same period last year by 15 percent, the Antimonopoly Service under the Government of Tajikistan said in a statement Aug. 2.

More than 500,000 tons of wheat, worth an average of $169 per ton, have been exported from Kazakhstan to Tajikistan in six months.

The Kazakh wheat is mainly used for the production of flour in Tajikistan.

The share of the domestically produced flour in the consumer market of Tajikistan reached 95.8 percent in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia’s company to arrange production of tractors in Kazakhstan
Economy news 20:40
Kazakhstan, China mull opening Astana-Hong Kong flights
Economy news 19:19
Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces oil export volumes
Oil&Gas 15:34
Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 15:25
Investments in Kazakhstan's transport, logistics sectors announced
Economy news 14:30
Ashgabat, Astana pay great attention to resolving Caspian Sea issues
Turkmenistan 13:58
Latest
Gas leak at Bosnian hydropower plant kills three, injures four
Europe 21:30
Iran to unveil new package to stop rial collapse
Business 21:12
Uzbek-Korean company to supply equipment via tender
Tenders 20:51
Ukraine’s brands to greatly expand presence in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:48
Russia’s company to arrange production of tractors in Kazakhstan
Economy news 20:40
New persimmon processing enterprises to be set up in Azerbaijan’s Ganja
Economy news 20:36
Uzbek construction company to buy concrete via tender
Tenders 20:33
New duties for registration of mobile devices come into force in Azerbaijan
ICT 20:29
Land plots in Uzbekistan may be withdrawn only after discussion with owners
Economy news 20:08