Tajikistan increases wheat import from Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

Tajikistan has increased wheat imports from Kazakhstan by 65,000 tons in the first half of this year, which exceeds the indicator for the same period last year by 15 percent, the Antimonopoly Service under the Government of Tajikistan said in a statement Aug. 2.

More than 500,000 tons of wheat, worth an average of $169 per ton, have been exported from Kazakhstan to Tajikistan in six months.

The Kazakh wheat is mainly used for the production of flour in Tajikistan.

The share of the domestically produced flour in the consumer market of Tajikistan reached 95.8 percent in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

