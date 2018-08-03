Kazakhstan, Afghanistan discuss prospects of bilateral relations

3 August 2018 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

Kazakhstan and Afghanistan have discussed prospects of development of bilateral relations in various sectors, the website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported Aug. 3.

A number of B2B meetings with Kazakh businessmen took place during the visit of a delegation of Afghan businessmen to Astana.

The event was attended by more than 40 representatives of business circles of Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, as well as the executive staff of such national companies as Kazakh Invest, Kazakh Export, KTZ, Kazgeology, and the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed the current status and prospects of development of Kazakh-Afghan relations in various sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, land and air transport, as well as geology and mineral resources.

Following the event, the heads of delegations signed the minutes of the conference.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan amounted to $180.2 million in January-April 2018, which is 19.3 percent more than in the same period of the previous year.

