US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan third day in a row

8 August 2018 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

The average US dollar exchange rate amounted to 348.14 tenges per dollar according to the results of the morning trading session on Aug. 8 at the Kazakhstan stock exchange (KASE), Kazinform reported referring to KASE.

Compared to the same deals on Aug. 7, the foreign exchange rate decreased by 0.34 tenges. During the session, the minimum dollar rate was formed at the level of 347.95 tenges per 1 dollar and the maximum rate stood at 348.45 tenges. The trading volume amounted to $39.45 million.

On Aug. 7 at KASE, the weighted average rate of the US dollar at the end of the morning trading session amounted to 348.48 tenges and at the end of the day-time trading session amounted to 348.93 tenges, at the end of both sessions stood at 348.82 tenges. The total trading volume amounted to $129.55 million.

According to the results of the morning session of trades on Aug. 6 at KASE, weighted average rate of the US dollar decreased by 0.92 tenges from 349.81 tenges to 348.89 tenges, and on Aug. 7 decreased by 0.41 tenges to 348.48 tenges.

