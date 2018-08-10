Nearly 1% of KASE shares to be put up for sale

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange's 7,266 common shares, or 0.77 percent of its placed shares are planned to be sold via Gosreestr.kz on Aug. 16, business information center Kapital.kz reports.

According to a Valuation Report, 7,200 common shares have been valued at more than 25.2 million tenge.

KASE, as a legal entity, was registered in 1993 as Kazakh Interbank Currency Exchange and later it was renamed. The exchange is a commercial entity with a capital of over 7.8 billion tenge.

As of July 1, 2018, the number of placed shares of the exchange exceeded 942,000. Currently, more than 50.1 percent of the exchange's shares belong to the National Bank of Kazakhstan; the rest belongs to minority shareholders.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news