Nearly 1% of KASE shares to be put up for sale

10 August 2018 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange's 7,266 common shares, or 0.77 percent of its placed shares are planned to be sold via Gosreestr.kz on Aug. 16, business information center Kapital.kz reports.

According to a Valuation Report, 7,200 common shares have been valued at more than 25.2 million tenge.

KASE, as a legal entity, was registered in 1993 as Kazakh Interbank Currency Exchange and later it was renamed. The exchange is a commercial entity with a capital of over 7.8 billion tenge.

As of July 1, 2018, the number of placed shares of the exchange exceeded 942,000. Currently, more than 50.1 percent of the exchange's shares belong to the National Bank of Kazakhstan; the rest belongs to minority shareholders.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chairmanship of CIS Council for Tourism transferred to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:39
ICAO approves plan to improve aviation security in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:05
Azerbaijan delivers big batch of fire-resistant cables to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:49
EBRD provides $ 45M to Kazakhstan’s Bank CenterCredit
Economy news 12:03
Price for coal increases significantly in East Kazakhstan
Economy news 11:13
Revenues of Kazakh transport companies announced
Economy news 10:00
Latest
Chairmanship of CIS Council for Tourism transferred to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:39
Spectator: All competitions at National Gymnastics Arena perfectly organized
Society 15:32
Petkim achieves record high profit
Oil&Gas 15:28
ECO preparing presentation of TAPI gas pipeline in Istanbul
Oil&Gas 15:12
ICAO approves plan to improve aviation security in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:05
Azerbaijan delivers big batch of fire-resistant cables to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:49
Prices in Baku’s car market up in July
Economy news 14:39
Brent prices to significantly run up by late 2018
Oil&Gas 14:14
Iran’s oil exports set for 'cliff edge exit' from market – forecasts
Oil&Gas 13:57