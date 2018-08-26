Share of investments in Kazakhstan’s education sector down

26 August 2018 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

The amount of investments in education sector is declining in Kazakhstan, Finprom.kz reported.

This year the figure has decreased by 16 percent. Investments in fixed assets in January-July 2018 totalled 5.5 trillion tenge, which is by 35.6 percent or 1.4 trillion tenge more than in the same period of 2017.

At the same time, investments in education sector decreased by 16.4 percent year-on-year and amounted to 103.3 billion tenge in January-July 2018 compared to 123.5 billion tenge in the same period of 2017.

The share of investments in education sector out of the total volume of capital investments also decreased from 3 percent to 1.9 percent.

The leader in capital investment in education sector in January-July 2018 is Astana - 19.1 billion tenge (a year earlier - 30.9 billion tenge).

Moreover, 13.7 billion tenge was allocated for the development of education in Almaty in January-July 2018, which is 12.1 percent more than a year ago (12.2 billion tenge).

Meanwhile, 11.2 billion tenge was allocated to the education sector in Turkistan region.

Thus, 834 million tenge was allocated to the education sector in the Kostanay region and 1.6 billion tenge in the West Kazakhstan region.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bike rental areas to be created in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Kazakhstan 20:59
Kazakhstan eyes to implement standards for tourism facilities
Kazakhstan 19:58
ENI to build wind power plant in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 13:14
Level of digitalization of enterprises in Kazakhstan comparable with Canada and Australia
Economy news 25 August 09:52
Turkmen, Kazakh presidents stress need for new co-op approaches
Economy news 24 August 18:55
Chinese, S.Korean, Japanese companies to invest some $250M in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 24 August 17:15
Latest
Bike rental areas to be created in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Kazakhstan 20:59
Uzbekistan supports Kyrgyzstan’s proposal to reform IFAS
Uzbekistan 20:18
Kazakhstan eyes to implement standards for tourism facilities
Kazakhstan 19:58
Iran automotive exports on rise
Business 19:35
Iran to launch online system to measure radio frequency
Society 18:37
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Aug. 26
Business 18:03
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Aug. 26
Business 17:30
China-Kazakhstan-Iran Corridor reduces transport expense between Tehran, Beijing
Business 16:48
Iranian fighter jet crashes, killing pilot
Society 16:26