Astana Mayor’s Office to save big by giving up official state cars

27 August 2018 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Astana Mayor’s Office will save more than 1 billion tenges by giving up using official state cars, Kazinform news agency reported citing Astana city mayor Aset Isekeshev.

“We have now revised the principle of using official vehicles,” he said. “We have refused from purchasing vehicles and from the maintenance of the garage. We buy transport services in the market, and our savings over five years will exceed 1 billion tenges.”

Earlier it was reported that the Astana Mayor’s Office since 2018 will switch to testing the taxis.

“This is a good opportunity for car companies,” the mayor said. “We are interested regarding a number of projects in the field of public transport.”

(359.64 tenges = 1 USD on Aug. 27)

