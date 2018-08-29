Kazakhstan ranks 2nd in CIS for trade with Moscow

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Moscow's foreign trade turnover with Kazakhstan in 1H2018 amounted to $2,324,900,000, according to the Central Customs Administration of Russia, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow.

Exports from the Russian capital reached $1,490,500,000 and imports were $834,400,000.

Among the CIS countries, only Belarus is ahead of Kazakhstan in terms of mutual trade with Moscow with $7,319,800,000.

Moscow's trade turnover with the CIS countries amounted to $12.9 billion, which is 20.4 percent higher than in 2017.

Moscow's foreign trade exceeded $145 billion, and compared to the same period of 2017 increased by 27.6 percent (this figure does not include data on exports and imports of energy).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news