Kazakhstan ranks 2nd in CIS for trade with Moscow

29 August 2018 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Moscow's foreign trade turnover with Kazakhstan in 1H2018 amounted to $2,324,900,000, according to the Central Customs Administration of Russia, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow.

Exports from the Russian capital reached $1,490,500,000 and imports were $834,400,000.

Among the CIS countries, only Belarus is ahead of Kazakhstan in terms of mutual trade with Moscow with $7,319,800,000.

Moscow's trade turnover with the CIS countries amounted to $12.9 billion, which is 20.4 percent higher than in 2017.

Moscow's foreign trade exceeded $145 billion, and compared to the same period of 2017 increased by 27.6 percent (this figure does not include data on exports and imports of energy).

