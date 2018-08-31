Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project

31 August 2018 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

A major mineral exploration project is being implemented in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region in cooperation with foreign investors, Kazakh media outlets reported.

An Australian-UK concern, the name of which was not disclosed, allocated 9 billion tenges to search for minerals, according to the report.

The total exploration area is 17,000 square meters. The exploration is carried out at sections in Balkhash-Saryshagan and Korgantas regions of Kazakhstan.

Geologists expect to find big deposits of copper of porphyry type at the sections. High-grade ores are distinctive features of such deposits. There are also plans to open a geochemical laboratory in the region. Such a laboratory will appear there for the first time.

“We will launch it in the first half of 2019,” said Galym Nurzhanov, chairman of the board of Kazgeologiya JSC. “The construction of the building is underway, and we will purchase equipment at the end of this year.”

(363.43 tenges = 1 USD on Aug. 31)

