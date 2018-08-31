EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to grow by 3.2%

31 August 2018 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Kazakhstan's economy will grow by 3.2 percent at the end of 2018, the Kazakh media outlets reported Aug. 31.

According to the forecast of analysts of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), the economic growth of the participating countries will be 2.1 percent at the end of 2018.

The forecast for the countries was not greatly changed: for Russia - 1.8 percent, Belarus - 3.8 percent, Kazakhstan - 3.8 percent, Kyrgyzstan - 3.2 percent and Tajikistan - 7.1 percent.

Inflation rate slowed down in April-June 2018. Therefore, inflation forecasts were revised: from 6 percent to 5.1 percent for Belarus and from 4.2 percent to 2 percent for Tajikistan.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial organization established by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 to promote the development of the market economy of the member-states, their sustainable economic growth and the expansion of mutual trade and economic ties.

The EDB authorized capital is $7 billion. The EDB member-states are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

