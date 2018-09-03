National Bank of Kazakhstan keeps discount rate

3 September 2018 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has kept the discount rate at 9 percent per annum, the bank said in a message Sept. 3.

The rates on operations of providing and withdrawing liquidity have been kept at 10 and 8 percent, respectively, according to the message.

“In line with the updated forecasts, we see the risks of slowing down the inflation reduction rates,” Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev said. “This means that inflation will continue to decrease, but this process will take place more slowly than we estimated earlier. Inflationary pressure from domestic demand, as well as from global economic indicators in a whole, is growing.”

The next decision on the discount rate will be announced on October 15, 2018 at 17:00 (GMT +6).

In June this year, the National Bank of Kazakhstan reduced the discount rate to nine percent from 9.25 percent per annum.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
National Bank of Kazakhstan deprives 2 banks' licenses
Kazakhstan 28 August 19:44
Kazakh National Bank on reasons of tenge's weakening
Economy news 14 August 09:32
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Banki closing its branches
Economy news 13 August 20:45
Kazakh National Bank talks on reasons of tenge's weakening
Economy news 10 August 09:44
International reserves of Kazakhstan decrease
Economy news 8 August 17:18
Volume of micro loans issued by Kazakh microfinance organizations up by over 54%
Economy news 2 August 12:29
Latest
Azerbaijan procures food products worth over 60M manats
Economy news 17:40
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs bronze at rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Bulgaria
Society 17:36
Annual inflation in Kazakhstan formed at 6% level
Economy news 17:35
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy logging cable
Tenders 17:31
Sky invests $4m in Israeli VC fund Remagine
Israel 17:29
PM May's Brexit plan only credible one, can get parliament's support - spokesman
Europe 17:26
China discusses ways to stabilize market expectations
China 17:24
Saudi Arabia may maintain Oct light crude prices for Asia cargoes
Arab World 17:23
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 3
Business 17:19