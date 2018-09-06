Semey airport in Kazakhstan opens after reconstruction

6 September 2018 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The airport of Semey city in Kazakhstan has begun to receive aircraft after its reconstruction, which was started in 2016, Kazakh media reported.

Over 10 billion tenge had been allocated for the overhaul of the runway and adjacent territory.

"The reconstruction has been completed and work is underway to equip the airport with services and utilities," chief of ground services at the Semey International Airport, Marat Zhaksylykov said.

According to experts, now the airport meets all the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

(1 USD = 369.89 KZT on Sept. 6)

