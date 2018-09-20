Baikonur to have own special economic zone, will look for investors

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The establishment of a special economic zone at Baikonur will allow to attract investors in order to implement joint space programs there, the Department on ensuring activity of the special representative of the President of Kazakhstan on the Baikonur complex told RIA Novosti.

The concept provides for the possibility of attracting investments, in particular from third countries, for the implementation of joint space programs, as well as the diversification of the economy of the Baikonur complex.

"The long-term program of development of the Baikonur city for creation of favorable conditions for business development provides for the possibility of creating a special economic zone on the territory of the "Baikonur" complex, said the department.

The department said "given that Baikonur has a special status, the standard measures to support investors stipulated in the national legislation of Kazakhstan and Russia, do not have effect here."

"The establishment of the "Baikonur" SEZ will allow to attract investors for the implementation of joint space programs at the cosmodrome, as well as for the development of business and diversification of the economy of the Baikonur city," the department stated.

In order to stimulate the inflow of investments to Baikonur, the Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev proposed in July 2018 to start working on the issue of signing a separate intergovernmental agreement on the creation of a special economic zone at Baikonur.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news