Kazakhstan to hold early presidential election in 2 months

9 April 2019 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Kazakhstan will hold early presidential election on June 9, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"In accordance with Paragraph 3-1 of article 41 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, it was decided to schedule early election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for June 9, 2019. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan must ensure the organization and conduct of early presidential election," reads the decree signed by the head of state Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

The document states that the government of Kazakhstan must take measures for the organizational, logistical and financial support of the early presidential election.

"Governors of the regions, mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent must ensure timely preparation and accuracy of lists of citizens with the right to vote, provide all-round assistance to the central, territorial and district election commissions in dealing with the organization and conduct of early presidential election", reads the decree.

---

