President of Kazakhstan holds session of emergency response center in Turkestan region

25 June 2019 02:03 (UTC+04:00)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkestan region to survey first-hand the situation in the town of Arys. The president held a session of the emergency response center to eliminate the consequences of the explosion that had rocked the military warehouse in the town earlier this morning, the President's Spokesman Berik Uali said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the situation in the town and the measures assumed to eliminate the consequences of the blasts.

The Head of State extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victim of the explosion and the words of support to those injured.

President Tokayev also instructed to assume urgent measures to ensure temporary accommodation for those affected by the explosion and render all necessary assistance to the injured.

The Government and local authorities were charged to determine the cost of recovery efforts and earmark necessary funds from the Government's reserve to restore housing and all forms of infrastructure.

The president also demanded to conduct thorough investigation and determine the cause of the explosions.

