Aftermath Kazakh Arys city explosion: body count rising

One more serviceman died as a result of explosion of ammunition warehouse in Kazakhstan’s Arys city, said Timur Dandybayev, Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“Serviceman Abdikul Ahmedov, born in 1987, died on June 25 from injuries while in hospital,” said Dandybayev.

He further stated that the deceased man was married and had a child. He was born in Shymkent city and was recruited under a contract in 2013. He held a position of a commanding officer of the unit.

Previously, there were reports about two victims, i.e. one citizen of Arys city and one serviceman.

On morning of June 24, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot near the Kazakh town of Arys. Following the blast, the state of emergency was declared. Mass evacuation of nearly 45,000 people living in the area was initiated. Groups of rescuers, teams of doctors and surgeons were dispatched to the city.

