7 killed, dozens injured in Kyzylorda rgn of bus rollover

A tragic accident involving a bus with 35 passengers onboard took place today in Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The accident occurred on December 3 at about 5 a.m. on «Kyzylorda-Kumkol» road. According to preliminary data a driver lost steering control due to icy road.

The Emergency Committee reported that 7 passengers were killed and dozens were admitted to a nearby hospital with various injuries. The exact amount of the injured is being established.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news