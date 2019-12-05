Kazakh President to pay official visit to Germany

5 December 2019 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev will make an official visit to Germany on December 5-6, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the press secretary of the president Berik Kurmangali.

The president is to hold negotiations with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during which parties will consider condition and prospects of development Kazakhstan and Germany’s bilateral relations. The program of the visit also includes meetings with Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.

Furthermore, on December 6, Tokayev will speak before prominent politicians and public figures, representatives of Germany’s state authorities, members of ‘Germany - Central Asia’ Parliamentary Friendship Group, and will take part in 28th meeting of The Berlin Eurasian Club, as will meet with leaderships of German companies.

Furthermore, according to Kurmangali, on the eve of his visit to Germany, Tokaev gave an interview to the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle.

During the interview, Tokayev talked future negotiations with Merkel, condition of bilateral relations.

“Kazakhstan considers Germany a key European partner. Some 86 percent of the Germany’s trade with Central Asia accounts for Kazakhstan. I am hoping that a number of agreements and a memorandum worth $2 billion according to some estimates will be signed during the visit,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also noted that Germany is the worldwide leader in areas of mechanical engineering, resource materials processing and so on.

“This is why we are interested in cooperation. All spheres of interest will be presented to German investors. Furthermore, we are ready to offer German investors special conditions, provide them with territory in Kazakh special economic zones,” Tokayev said.

