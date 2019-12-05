Kazakh president approves republican budget for 2020-2022

5 December 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a law ‘On Republican Budget for 2020-2022’, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

According to the statement, the text of the law will soon be published in press.

On October 23, 2019, the law draft on the republican budget for 2020-2022 was approved by Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (Parliament).

As reported then, some 46 percent of the total expenditures of republican budget were allocated on social area (18.2 trillion tenge or $47.1 billion).

As noted by Kazakhstan’s Chairman of the Mazhilis Nurlan Nigmatulin, the priorities of the budget also include increase of real economy, creation of conditions for technical modernization and digitalization of economy, increase of housing availability.

Furthermore, within the Mazhilis’ work on the law draft, a number of amendments and changes were made.

The forecast revenue of the budget for 2020 is 7.9 trillion tenge ($20.5 billion) and thus, the revenue to the budget will be 1.3 trillion tenge ($3.5 billion) more in 2020 than in 2019. Total value of republican budget expenditures will be 12.7 trillion tenge ($32.9 billion) in 2020, 13.1 trillion tenge ($34 billion) in 2021 and 13.5 trillion tenge ($35.1 billion) in 2022.

