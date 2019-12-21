Kazakhstan’s president ratifies agreement on military cooperation with Turkey

21 December 2019 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev ratified the agreement on military cooperation with Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

The corresponding law, which was signed on Dec.21, 2019, is to be published in the press.

“The head of state has signed the law of Kazakhstan ‘On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on Military Cooperation’,” the report said.

The draft law was approved by Kazakhstan’s Senate on Dec. 5, 2019.

The agreement, the main goal of which is further development of long-term military agreement based on principles of equality and mutual benefits, was signed on September 13, 2018, in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

As noted earlier by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Defense Timur Dandybayev, Turkish armed forces were among first ones to support Kazakh armed forces at the initial stage of their formation and development.

“Previously, military cooperation between our countries was based on the agreement on cooperation in the area of military education from August 8, 1993, as well as on the agreement on cooperation in area of military science, technology and education from February 23, 1994,” he said.

---

