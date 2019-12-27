Kazakh president condoles over Almaty plane crash

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the plane crash, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"Let me express my deepest condolences to the friends and families who lost their dear loved ones in the tragedy occurred on December 27. All those injured will be rendered assistance. The Government commission led by Askar Mamin was set up. All those responsible will carry severe punishment in accordance with the law," the President tweeted.

