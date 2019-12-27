Kazakh president condoles over Almaty plane crash

27 December 2019 08:25 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the plane crash, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"Let me express my deepest condolences to the friends and families who lost their dear loved ones in the tragedy occurred on December 27. All those injured will be rendered assistance. The Government commission led by Askar Mamin was set up. All those responsible will carry severe punishment in accordance with the law," the President tweeted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 9 dead after passenger airplane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan (VIDEO/PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Kazakhstan 07:50
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC to buy spare parts via tender
Tenders 26 December 18:55
Shell talks year-end summary of work in Kazakhstan, shares future plans
Oil&Gas 26 December 18:15
Kazakhstan's fertilizers plant produces goods worth $375M
Business 26 December 17:42
Kazakhstan, Belarus proceed with negotiations on oil exports
Oil&Gas 26 December 17:10
Switzerland's EuroChem to create mineral fertilizer plant in Kazakhstan
Construction 26 December 15:54
Latest
Death toll reaches 28 as Philippines recovers from Christmas typhoon
Other News 08:11
At least 9 dead after passenger airplane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan (VIDEO/PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Kazakhstan 07:50
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran
Society 07:15
Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels
Other News 06:40
U.S. holiday retail sales up 3.4 pct: Mastercard
US 05:59
Mexico appeals to international court as diplomatic row with Bolivia intensifies
Other News 05:15
Russia, Turkey conduct joint patrols in Syrian province of Aleppo
Russia 04:28
Netanyahu claims victory in his party's leadership primaries
Israel 03:49
Boeing senior adviser Michael Luttig to retire
US 03:03