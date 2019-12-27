Ten adults of Kazakh Bek Air plane crash in extremely serious condition

27 December 2019 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

As of 12.50, the condition of 10 adult victims of the Bek Air company’s plane crash is extremely serious, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

According to preliminary data, the number of people on board was 98 people, including five crew members.

Ambulance teams arrived at the scene within 15 minutes, the report said.

Some 51 emergency medical teams were engaged to provide emergency medical care to the crash victims.

According to preliminary data, eight people died on site, two people died during transportation, two victims died in the hospital from injuries.

A total of 53 victims were hospitalized in Almaty city hospitals, including nine children.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to Deputy Head of Emergency Situations Department of Almaty Yerlan Alibekov, rescue operations have been completed at the crash site.

According to the latest data, 12 people died.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operation were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

---

