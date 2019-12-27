Flight data recorders of Kazakh Bek Air's crashed plane located

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Flight data recorders of the Bek Air company’s crashed plane were found, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

“Data recorders were found and are being sent for expertise. We will engage experts from Interstate Aviation Committee in the investigation. Data of the recorders will be decrypted with their participation,” Sklyar said.

He also noted that all aircraft incidents involving the crashed plane will be reviewed and analyzed.

“There is a special database of aviation incidents, and it is being looked into. Whether Bek Air was under any sanctions, which parts were installed on aircraft will also be looked into. Civil Aviation Committee has suspended the airline company’s activities until all circumstances are clarified,” Sklyar said.