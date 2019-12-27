Preliminary investigation outcome on Bek Air plane crash to be announced in Jan. 2020

27 December 2019 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Preliminary results of the Bek Air company’s airplane’s crash to be available by Jan. 10, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

Kazakhstan’s government held a meeting of Government Commission on Investigation of the Bek Air Plane Crash chaired by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

During the meeting, Mamin expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and wished the victims the fastest recovery.

Mamin instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to conduct a full pre-trial investigation of the crash, and the Ministry of Healthcare to take all measures for victim’s recovery.

“The government commission to investigate the causes of the accident and to summarize its preliminary results by Jan. 10, 2020,” Mamin said.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to Deputy Head of Emergency Situations Department of Almaty Yerlan Alibekov, rescue operations have been completed at the crash site.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

