Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Generals Committee dies in Bek Air's plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Generals Committee Rustem Kaydarov and the editor of Kazakhstan’s Informburo.kz news agency Dana Kruglova died in the Bek Air company’s plane crash, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

According to Deputy Head of Emergency Situations Department of Almaty Yerlan Alibekov, rescue operations have been completed at the crash site.

