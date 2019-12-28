Twelve dead as plane crashes after take-off in Kazakhstan

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a plane with nearly 100 passengers and crew on board crashed soon after take-off in Kazakhstan on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Bek Air Fokker 100 got into trouble shortly after departing from Almaty, the Central Asian country’s commercial center, on a pre-dawn flight to the capital Nur-Sultan.

It lost altitude during take-off and broke through a concrete fence before hitting a two-story building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

“The plane tilted to the left, then to the right, then it started shaking while still trying to gain altitude,” businessman Aslan Nazaraliyev, who survived the crash, told Reuters.

Investigators found scratch marks on the runway.

“Before crashing, the aircraft touched the runway with its tail twice, the gear was retracted,” Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters.

“A commission ... will establish whether this was pilot error or technical issues. The runway was in an ideal condition.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news