Bek Air's plane did not combust due to weather conditions - official

Plane of Bek Air airline company which crashed near Almaty International Airport did not combust due to the weather conditions, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan.

According to Turgumbayev, the ministry’s investigative operations group continues operations at the crash site.

He noted that following plane's dismantlement it will be transported to the airport for further inspection.

“There was no combustion of the left wing, where the fuel tank was damaged, and half of the fuel spilled under the plane. Due to the cold weather, it being winter and snowy, the combustion did not occur, which minimized the number of victims,” Turgumbayev said.

Currently, 46 of the passengers are still hospitalized.

