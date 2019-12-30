Wingtip vortices may have led to Kazakh Bek Air plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Plane of Kazakh Bek Air airline company could have crashed due to wingtip vortices by the heavier plane departed one minute prior, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

This was noted during a press conference held by the leadership of the Bek Air company.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan.

As noted during the press conference, the theory on to wingtip vortices is supported by the fact that the pilot tried to manage around the left and right angle of list.

According to the company, the Fokker 100 was way lighter that the plane departed before, meaning that Fokker 100 should have started departure no earlier than three minutes after the previous plane. However, the plane started departure one minute after the previous plane.

The situation was worse due to the absence of wind which usually helps to eliminate the wingtip vortices.

Wingtip vortices are circular patterns of rotating air left behind a wing as it generates lift.

