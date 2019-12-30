Wingtip vortices may have led to Kazakh Bek Air plane crash

30 December 2019 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Plane of Kazakh Bek Air airline company could have crashed due to wingtip vortices by the heavier plane departed one minute prior, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

This was noted during a press conference held by the leadership of the Bek Air company.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan.

As noted during the press conference, the theory on to wingtip vortices is supported by the fact that the pilot tried to manage around the left and right angle of list.

According to the company, the Fokker 100 was way lighter that the plane departed before, meaning that Fokker 100 should have started departure no earlier than three minutes after the previous plane. However, the plane started departure one minute after the previous plane.

The situation was worse due to the absence of wind which usually helps to eliminate the wingtip vortices.

Wingtip vortices are circular patterns of rotating air left behind a wing as it generates lift.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan’s Kazaeronavigatsia disproves Bek Air's plane crash theory
Kazakhstan 17:06
Bek Air's plane did not combust due to weather conditions - official
Kazakhstan 14:38
Saryarka main pipeline put into operation in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 12:01
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 11:22
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy filters via tender
Tenders 09:57
Kazakhstan's GDP volume nearing $105B
Business 29 December 18:24
Latest
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports exceeds 111M tons
Transport 17:13
Iran consulting with foreign companies to accept Iranian banks` guarantees
Business 17:08
Kazakhstan’s Kazaeronavigatsia disproves Bek Air's plane crash theory
Kazakhstan 17:06
Bank lending up in Azerbaijani economic regions in 11 months of 2019
Finance 17:06
Money supply up in Azerbaijan as of late November 2019
Finance 17:05
Italians to build plant in Uzbekistan for 25M euros
Business 17:02
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 16:50
Zenith Energy’s CEO purchases common shares in company’s capital
Oil&Gas 16:49
Tandircha-Shurtanneftegaz, Chigil-Mubarek gas pipelines under construction in Uzbekistan
Construction 16:35