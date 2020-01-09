Oil waste tank combusts in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

An oil waste tank combusted at Mugalzhar district in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region at 19:24 (GMT +6) on Jan. 8, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Soon after, forces and means to extinguish the fire were deployed to the scene. As became known, the burning tank’s capacity was 3,000 cubic meters, it contained oil and water.

The fire was localized by 22:45 (GMT +6) and put out by 22:59 (GMT +6) the same day. In total, 60 specialists and 13 units of equipment were deployed to the scene. The fire took place on the emergency non-operational tank of AktobeMunaiGas company.

As reported, there were no victims and injured in the fire. The cause of the fire was announced to be the non-compliance with fire safety rules during welding work.

