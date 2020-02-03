Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from Wuhan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan has evacuated 83 Kazakhs back home, including 80 students from Wuhan city (China), Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

Following medical check-up, those returned were placed in 14-day quarantine in a special anti-infection building in the multidisciplinary hospital in Nur-Sultan, located seven km from the city.

Evacuated citizens will undergo an additional examination, including testing for coronavirus.

During the quarantine period, only medical personnel experienced in dealing with especially dangerous infections will be in contact with the arrivals.

In addition on behalf of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, humanitarian aid was sent to China.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 360 people have died, including a doctor who was treating the victims. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden, Finland.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news