Kazakhstan's MFA to visit Azerbaijan

5 February 2020 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi will visit Azerbaijan, press office of Kazakhstan’s embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press office, Tleuberdi will arrive in Baku to participate in an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) to be held on Feb. 6.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was held in Baku on October 13-14, 2019. The 7th Summit of the Turkic Council was held on October 15-16.

The Turkic Council was established by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on October 3, 2009, in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan city. Its goal is to develop comprehensive cooperation among the member-states.

---

