Kazakhstan evacuates more of its citizens from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has evacuated 211 more people from China, including 171 Kazakh citizens and 40 Kyrgyz citizens, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

On Feb. 13, 2020 at 07:00 in the morning (GMT +6) a plane carrying 211 people on board arrived from Beijing to Almaty city.

All 171 Kazakh citizens were hospitalized to the multidisciplinary clinical hospital in Almaty with all the requirements of infection control. In turn, 40 Kyzgyz citizens were sent to Bishkek city (Kyrgyzstan).

The health condition of all evacuated is satisfactory.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 1,300 people have died and over 60,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

