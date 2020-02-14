Kazakh citizens currently on board of quarantined Diamond Princess due to coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Four Kazakhstan's citizens are on board of Diamond Princess cruise ship which is quarantined due to coronavirus outbreak, Spokesperson for Kazakhstan's Health Ministry Dias Akhmetsharip said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Akhmetsharip added that some 3,700 passengers from 50 countries are currently in quarantine on the ship.

“Four Kazakh are currently onboard. Their health condition is satisfactory, the test results for coronavirus are not ready yet. The quarantine will be lifted on Feb. 19,” he said.

On Feb. 13, 2020, 44 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of onboard passengers infected to 218 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 1,300 people have died and over 64,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

