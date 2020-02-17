Kazakhstan prohibits poultry goods import from Ukraine due to bird flu outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has prohibited import of poultry goods from Ukraine’s Vinnytsia Oblast (region) due to the bird flu outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The temporary measures were introduced on Jan. 27, 2020 based on the official notification of the World Organisation for Animal Health on the outbreak of the highly pathogenic bird flu virus on the territory of Vinnytsia Oblast of Ukraine.

Temporary restrictions are also introduced on transit of live poultry, poultry meat and all types of poultry products, as well as hatching eggs, feathers that have not undergone heat treatment, feedstuff and food additives for birds, hunting trophies that have not undergone taxidermy processing, used equipment for keeping, slaughtering and cutting birds has been prohibited via Vinnytsia Oblast.

In Jan. 2020 Azerbaijan has also introduced a temporary ban on the import of live poultry and poultry products from Ukraine to stabilize the epizootic situation to prevent possible threat to the poultry farm.

Moreover, to strengthen the control measures, an appeal was made to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to take appropriate measures at customs and border checkpoints for more careful control of vehicles arriving from Ukraine or transit vehicles moving from Ukraine through Azerbaijan.

