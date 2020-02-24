Kazakhs who left Diamond Princess returned to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus spread

Kazakhstan 24 February 2020 13:01 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakh citizens who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship where coronavirus was detected have returned to Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Ministry.

The ministry said that the flight carrying 20 Kazakh citizens including four (two women and two children aged 8 and 12) Diamond Princess passengers arrived from Tokyo in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan at 02:30 (GMT +6) on Feb. 23, 2020.

On Feb. 21, the Kazakh citizens left the ship and were tested for coronavirus.

“Everyone was hospitalized for medical surveillance. Their condition is satisfactory as for now,” the ministry said.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was confirmed to have the disease. Based on the latest data, the total number of passengers infected with coronavirus is 691 people, making the ship second biggest cluster of cases outside mainland China.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,600 people have died and over 79,300 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

