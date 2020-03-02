Kazakhstan prohibits Iranian citizens from entering the country amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is to ban Iranian citizens' visits to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus outbreak, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The minister reminded that some 480 Kazakh citizens have been evacuated from China, and all means of transportation between Kazakhstan and China have been suspended.

“Starting from Feb. 3, 2020, issuance of visas to all foreigners in China has also been suspended,” Tleuberdi said.

He added that Kazakh citizens should refrain from visiting countries with high epidemiologic risk and added that no Kazakh citizen has been infected with coronavirus as of now.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 89,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 65 countries.

