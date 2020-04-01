Lethal coronavirus case confirmed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

One more lethal coronavirus case has been confirmed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Healthcare.

The information said that the case was reported in country’s Karaganda region. Thus, the total number of lethal coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan amounted to three.

Earlier, lethal coronavirus cases were reported in Akmola region and Nur-Sultan city (a 64 year old woman and a 50 year old man).

The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reported since the outbreak began is 369.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 42,000. Over 859,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 178,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

