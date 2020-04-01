Coronavirus cases count up in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan amounted to 369 cases as of 12:00 (GMT +6) on Apr. 1, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Thus, over the period from 00:00 till 12:00 (GMT +6) on Apr. 1, 2020 some 14 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kazkahstan, including 1 case in Shymkent city, 5 in Turkestan region, six in Kyzylorda region and three in Atyrau region.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan 184 16 1 Almaty city 84 8 Shymkent 3 Akmola region 16 1 Aktobe region 3 Almaty region 8 Atyrau region 16 East Kazakhstan region 2 Zhambyl region 3 West Kazakhstan region 2 Karaganda region 14 1 Kostanay region Kyzylorda region 24 Mangystau region 1 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 3 Turkestan region 5 TOTAL 369 24 3

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 42,000. Over 859,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 178,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

