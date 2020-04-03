Third major Kazakh city to be quarantined, to stop coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova

Kazakhstan’s Shymkent city will be closed for quarantine to prevent the coronavirus spread, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Thus, Shymkent became the third major Kazakh city (after Almaty and Nur-Sultan) in which quarantine regime is being introduced.

The quarantine regime will last from 21:00 (GMT +6) on Apr. 4 till the emergency state in the country is lifted (Apr. 15).

The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reported since the outbreak began is 448, including 11 cases in Shymkent.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 53,000. Over a million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 211,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

