Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan on the rise, total at 551

Kazakhstan 5 April 2020 09:47 (UTC+04:00)
Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan on the rise, total at 551

20 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan as of 9:15 am April 5, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz, Trend reports.

20 new cases were reported in across Kazakhstan, including 17 new case in Zhambyl region, 1 case in East Kazakhstan region, and 2 cases in Turkestan region.

There are 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 219 cases – in Nur-Sultan, 110 cases – in Almaty city, 27 cases – in Karaganda region, 22 cases – in Atyrau region, 20 cases – in Akmola region, 28 cases – in Zhambyl region, 13 cases – in Shymkent city, 5 cases – in East Kazakhstan region, 10 cases – in Almaty region, 10 cases – in Aktobe region, 25 cases – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case – in Pavlodar region, 3 cases –in Mangistau region, 30 cases – in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases – in West Kazakhstan region, 25 cases –in Turkestan region, and 1 case – in Kostanay region.

As of today 5 people died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

36 coronavirus patients were released countrywide after full recovery.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries announces tender to buy laboratory equipment
Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries announces tender to buy laboratory equipment
Turkey increases export to Turkic-speaking countries
Turkey increases export to Turkic-speaking countries
Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender to conduct audit
Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender to conduct audit
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan on the rise, total at 551 Kazakhstan 09:47
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:29
Chile registers 4,161 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths Other News 09:16
United slashes New York-area flights due to coronavirus US 08:35
Japan reports 367 more cases of COVID-19, 3,506 in total Other News 07:53
Saudi Arabia registers 140 new coronavirus cases Arab World 07:13
Minister: Slovenia sees Southern Gas Corridor as part of strengthening EU's supply security Oil&Gas 07:00
2 terrorists killed in Tunisia World 06:30
Brazil lawmakers pass 'war budget' as coronavirus cases top 10,000 Other News 05:12
Egypt confirms 5 more deaths from COVID-19, 71 in total Arab World 02:43
Spain to extend state of emergency to April 26 as rise in infections slows Europe 01:41
Nineteen killed in shootout in northern Mexico Other News 00:52
UK coronavirus death rate to stay high top medic says, as toll passes 4,300 Europe 4 April 23:55
COVID-19 cases in Turkey rise to 23,934 Turkey 4 April 22:55
Iraq confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths Arab World 4 April 22:16
Heydar Aliyev Center supports France amid COVID-19 outbreak (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 4 April 21:26
Entry/exit to Azerbaijan suspended: Operational Headquarters Politics 4 April 21:00
OPEC+ ministerial meeting postponed to April 9 Oil&Gas 4 April 20:03
SOCAR: 10-15 mbpd output cut is probably implied not only by Saudis and Russia Oil&Gas 4 April 19:41
Restrictions on movement will also be applied to foreigners in Azerbaijan Society 4 April 19:27
EU approves coronavirus state support for Portugal, Poland, Greece Europe 4 April 19:04
Iran's Pars Oil and Gas Company fully operational Oil&Gas 4 April 17:54
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry talks state budget revenues for 1Q2020 Finance 4 April 15:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 4 April 15:39
Turkey's export to D-8 countries increases Turkey 4 April 15:34
Kazakhstan cancels import duties on various products Business 4 April 15:34
Georgia may tighten quarantine after first death from coronavirus Georgia 4 April 15:03
Ministry of Energy: Azerbaijan ready to continue supporting regulation of oil market Oil&Gas 4 April 15:01
Uzbekistan begins disinfection of streets Finance 4 April 14:53
Azerbaijan confirms 78 new cases of coronavirus Politics 4 April 14:47
Uranium extracting venture in Kazakhstan to buy electric motors via tender Tenders 4 April 14:46
One more death from coronavirus confirmed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 4 April 14:46
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row Europe 4 April 14:37
Tehran faced heavy traffic despite social distancing instructions Iran 4 April 14:27
Rouhani: Iran's social distancing plan to continue Iran 4 April 14:04
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 4 April 14:04
Import of medical goods to be exempted from VAT in Georgia Finance 4 April 13:52
Production of Iran's Khouzestan Steel Company increases Business 4 April 13:49
Volume of dairy products export via Mazandaran province in Iran disclosed Business 4 April 13:37
Proposed 15 million bpd cut should be divided among all, not just Saudi-Russia Oil&Gas 4 April 13:30
Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries announces tender to buy laboratory equipment Tenders 4 April 13:24
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center supports countries where COVID-19 widespread (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 4 April 13:23
Uzbekistan to build large agro-industrial cluster Business 4 April 13:17
Saudi or Russia; who will suffer bigger hit in case of deadlock in oil deal? Oil&Gas 4 April 13:12
Georgia confirms first death from coronavirus Georgia 4 April 13:12
Turkey increases export to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 4 April 12:56
EU and FAO extend registration of agro-contest participants in Georgia Business 4 April 12:53
Oil storage tank commissioned at Iran's Kharg oil terminal Oil&Gas 4 April 12:49
Organizational structure of Azerbaijan Insurers Association changes Economy 4 April 12:49
Turkey's exports to BSEC countries grow Turkey 4 April 12:47
Uzbek automobile enterprise offers discounts Transport 4 April 12:38
Georgia brings over 4,000 citizens home since global coronavirus outbreak Transport 4 April 12:29
Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender to conduct audit Tenders 4 April 12:23
Water level of Urmia lake rises Iran 4 April 12:21
106-years-old man recovered from coronavirus in Iran Iran 4 April 12:10
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan trade turnover significantly increases Business 4 April 12:08
Uzbekistan fights with economic impact of coronavirus pandemic Finance 4 April 12:00
Azerbaijani MFA to conduct Non-Aligned Movement Summit Simulation Exercise Politics 4 April 11:55
Turkmenistan announces measures to prevent economic downturn due to coronavirus Turkmenistan 4 April 11:47
TURKPA condemns so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 April 11:46
Iranian currency rates for April 4 Finance 4 April 11:39
MFA: Georgia continues to bring citizens back from abroad Transport 4 April 11:39
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture opens tender for spare parts manufacturing Tenders 4 April 11:22
Modern combined cycle gas turbine commissioned in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 4 April 11:21
UN Azerbaijan commends government’s COVID-19 response Politics 4 April 11:00
China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic Other News 4 April 10:56
Coronavirus cases count reaches 500 in Kazakhstan, 1 more dies Kazakhstan 4 April 10:52
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: shortage of medical masks linked to growing demand for them Society 4 April 10:44
Oil products storage tank commissioned in Iran Oil&Gas 4 April 10:37
COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 150 Georgia 4 April 10:36
Turkey's export to OIC countries grows Turkey 4 April 10:32
Thailand suspends incoming passenger flights to fight coronavirus Other News 4 April 10:19
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 April 10:12
President Ilham Aliyev: Baku-Sumgayit road and all interchanges must be put into operation within about two, maximum three months Politics 4 April 10:08
Turkmenistan announces auction for sale of state property Business 4 April 10:05
Number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 4 April 09:52
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Iran down Tajikistan 4 April 09:47
Bank lending in Azerbaijani districts up Finance 4 April 09:43
China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic Other News 4 April 08:29
Albania reports over 300 coronavirus cases, 89 recovered Europe 4 April 07:55
S.Korea reports 94 more COVID-19 cases, 10,156 in total Other News 4 April 07:16
IMF sees coronavirus-induced global downturn 'way worse' than financial crisis World 4 April 06:25
Brazil's Bolsonaro turns to prayer in coronavirus crisis Other News 4 April 06:06
Number of patients contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan hits 464 Kazakhstan 4 April 05:43
Chile announces 3,737 cases of COVID-19, with 22 deaths Other News 4 April 04:57
COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 250,000: Johns Hopkins University US 4 April 04:09
World Bank provides 7.9 mln USD to Egypt to fight COVID-19 World 4 April 02:21
France’s coronavirus death toll rises by 600 in past day Europe 4 April 02:13
Coronavirus forces Madrid to turn ice rink into morgue Europe 4 April 01:33
WHO reports jump by 76,000 coronavirus cases in past day World 4 April 00:49
Murders rise in Mexico despite coronavirus restrictions Other News 3 April 23:51
Spain overtakes Italy in coronavirus cases, death rate slows Europe 3 April 23:05
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in volume of bank deposits in national currency Finance 3 April 22:00
U.S. big bucks turn global face mask hunt into 'Wild West' World 3 April 21:15
Iran, Belarus examine avenues to bolster economic cooperation Business 3 April 20:30
Azerbaijani State Migration Service presents video footage related to coronavirus (VİDEO) Society 3 April 19:59
Passenger traffic down at Georgian airports Transport 3 April 19:16
Georgian government prepares plan to save economy Business 3 April 19:06
Number of car insurance cases in Azerbaijan’s ATA Insurance company up in March Economy 3 April 18:56
Coal export increase observed in Kazakhstan Transport 3 April 18:31
All news