Number of coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan rises to 840

28 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan including 1 case in Nur-Sultan, 5 cases in Almaty, 11 cases in Atyrau region, 11 cases in Kyzylorda region, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

As of today the country’s tally rose to 840. 229 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 128 in Almaty, 61 in Karaganda region, 61 in Akmola region, 59 in Atyrau region, 46 in Zhambyl region, 31 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Pavlodar region, 9 in Mangistau, 116 in Kyzylorda region, 6 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 35 in Turkestan region and 3 in Kostanay region.

To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus deaths has reached 10. Sixty four people have fully recovered from Covid-19.