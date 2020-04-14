Emergency state regime extended in Kazakhstan over coronavirus fears

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Emergency state regime in Kazakhstan has been extended till 07:00 (local time) on May 1, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the country’s president.

The president’s decree said that the decree enters in force since the day of its signing, i.e. Apr. 14, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

On Apr. 10, 2020 Tokayev said that the emergency state period in Kazakhstan will be extended till the end of Apr. 2020.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,179. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 119,000. Over 1.9 million people have been confirmed as infected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh