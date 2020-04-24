Home Central Asia Kazakhstan Kazakhstan confirms one more COVID-19 death Kazakhstan 24 April 2020 08:18 (UTC+04:00) Another coronavirus-positive patient died in Almaty bringing the country’s death toll to 22, the Telegram Channel of coronavirs2020.kz informs, Trend reports citing Kazinform. The late was born in 1957. As earlier reported, Shymkent city also reported a death due to the novel coronavirus infection. Tags: kazakhstan Coronavirus Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news