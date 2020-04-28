Coronavirus cases count exceeds 3,000 in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan amounted to 3,019 cases, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.
As reported, 754 people recovered from the coronavirus, whereas nine patients passed away.
Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:
|
Total infected
|
Total recovered
|
Total deaths
|
Nur-Sultan city
|
601
|
216
|
3
|
Almaty city
|
919
|
97
|
8
|
Shymkent city
|
176
|
29
|
4
|
Akmola region
|
95
|
60
|
4
|
Aktobe region
|
65
|
10
|
Almaty region
|
113
|
9
|
Atyrau region
|
128
|
59
|
East Kazakhstan region
|
17
|
6
|
1
|
Zhambyl region
|
108
|
43
|
West Kazakhstan region
|
126
|
7
|
Karaganda region
|
139
|
43
|
1
|
Kostanay region
|
43
|
3
|
1
|
Kyzylorda region
|
186
|
110
|
Manystau region
|
32
|
5
|
1
|
Pavlodar region
|
120
|
3
|
1
|
North Kazakhstan region
|
30
|
25
|
Turkestan region
|
121
|
29
|
1
|
TOTAL
|
3019
|
754
|
25
The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.
The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has exceeded 211,800. Over 3 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 902,000 people have reportedly recovered.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
---
