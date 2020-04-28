Coronavirus cases count exceeds 3,000 in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan amounted to 3,019 cases, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

As reported, 754 people recovered from the coronavirus, whereas nine patients passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 601 216 3 Almaty city 919 97 8 Shymkent city 176 29 4 Akmola region 95 60 4 Aktobe region 65 10 Almaty region 113 9 Atyrau region 128 59 East Kazakhstan region 17 6 1 Zhambyl region 108 43 West Kazakhstan region 126 7 Karaganda region 139 43 1 Kostanay region 43 3 1 Kyzylorda region 186 110 Manystau region 32 5 1 Pavlodar region 120 3 1 North Kazakhstan region 30 25 Turkestan region 121 29 1 TOTAL 3019 754 25

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has exceeded 211,800. Over 3 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 902,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

