Kazakhstan confirms 3,063 coronavirus cases

As of 09:15 a.m. 36 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered across Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 3063 including 612 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 924 cases in Almaty city, 182 cases in Shymkent city, 98 cases in Akmola region, 65 cases in Aktobe region, 113 cases in Almaty region, 131 cases in Atyrau region, 17 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 113 cases in Zhambyl region, 127 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 139 cases in Karaganda region, 45 cases in Kostanay region, 187 cases in Kyzylorda region, 34 cases in Mangistau region, 122 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 124 cases in Turkestan region.