Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

First batch of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan arrived in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

The humanitarian cargo of 800 tons of flour arrived via railways on Apr. 29, 2020, in compliance with all sanitary requirements.

The embassy reminded that in an effort to provide economic support to its neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev decided to provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and supply 5,000 tons of Kazakh flour to each country for a total of over $3 million.

Humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan has been stored in the warehouses of the Fund of State Material Reserves under the Kyrgyz government.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 3,205. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

By a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh