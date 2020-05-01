Kazakhstan reveals its recent COVID-19 statistics as of May 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Some 47 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan as of 13:00 (GMT +6) on May 1, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 3,551 cases. This includes 879 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 25 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 650 239 3 Almaty city 1 140 117 8 Shymkent city 201 36 4 Akmola region 99 72 4 Aktobe region 109 13 Almaty region 142 14 Atyrau region 140 64 East Kazakhstan region 23 7 1 Zhambyl region 136 46 West Kazakhstan region 152 9 Karaganda region 151 63 1 Kostanay region 50 3 1 Kyzylorda region 204 118 Manystau region 55 9 1 Pavlodar region 142 5 1 North Kazakhstan region 30 25 Turkestan region 127 39 1 TOTAL 3551 879 25

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

