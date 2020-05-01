Kazakhstan reveals its recent COVID-19 statistics as of May 1
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Some 47 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan as of 13:00 (GMT +6) on May 1, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.
The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 3,551 cases. This includes 879 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 25 patients who passed away.
Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:
|
Total infected
|
Total recovered
|
Total deaths
|
Nur-Sultan city
|
650
|
239
|
3
|
Almaty city
|
1 140
|
117
|
8
|
Shymkent city
|
201
|
36
|
4
|
Akmola region
|
99
|
72
|
4
|
Aktobe region
|
109
|
13
|
Almaty region
|
142
|
14
|
Atyrau region
|
140
|
64
|
East Kazakhstan region
|
23
|
7
|
1
|
Zhambyl region
|
136
|
46
|
West Kazakhstan region
|
152
|
9
|
Karaganda region
|
151
|
63
|
1
|
Kostanay region
|
50
|
3
|
1
|
Kyzylorda region
|
204
|
118
|
Manystau region
|
55
|
9
|
1
|
Pavlodar region
|
142
|
5
|
1
|
North Kazakhstan region
|
30
|
25
|
Turkestan region
|
127
|
39
|
1
|
TOTAL
|
3551
|
879
|
25
The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.
The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
