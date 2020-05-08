Kazakhstan expects second coronavirus wave in late autumn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Second wave of coronavirus in Kazakhstan may occur in second half of the autumn, Director of the Kazakhstan’s National Center for Public Health Damir Kobzhasarov said, Trend reports.

“Coronavirus can mutate. We forecast that the second wave of coronavirus can occur somewhere in the second half of autumn, closer to cold weather, just like in the case of flu. People must remember that the virus is out there, it has not been eliminated,” he said.

Talking possible resuming of flights and trains operation, he said that the decisions are made based on situation analysis.

“First of all, the decision is made on the basis of epidemiological analysis, on the coronavirus growth rate. The most important thing is not to rush removing restrictive measures,” Kobzhasarov said.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The latest data said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reached 4,753, including 1,518 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 31 patients who passed away.

---