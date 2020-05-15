More coronavirus cases, two deaths confirmed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

A total of 118 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan by May 14, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The daily cases increase was 2.1 percent. Some 185 more people completely recovered, and were discharged from the hospitals, whereas two people passed away: woman born 1958 and a man born 1977.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 5,689 cases. This includes 2,531 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 34 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s regions:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 1 173 518 5 Almaty city 1 689 567 9 Shymkent city 255 166 6 Akmola region 114 95 4 Aktobe region 213 62 Almaty region 191 106 Atyrau region 474 130 East Kazakhstan region 56 20 1 Zhambyl region 201 100 1 West Kazakhstan region 279 130 Karaganda region 212 129 3 Kostanay region 72 36 1 Kyzylorda region 232 183 Mangystau region 141 31 1 Pavlodar region 154 108 2 North Kazakhstan region 36 29 Turkestan region 190 121 1 TOTAL 5 689 2 531 34

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

