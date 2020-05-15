More coronavirus cases, two deaths confirmed in Kazakhstan
Trend:
A total of 118 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan by May 14, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.
The daily cases increase was 2.1 percent. Some 185 more people completely recovered, and were discharged from the hospitals, whereas two people passed away: woman born 1958 and a man born 1977.
The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 5,689 cases. This includes 2,531 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 34 patients who passed away.
Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s regions:
|
Total infected
|
Total recovered
|
Total deaths
|
Nur-Sultan city
|
1 173
|
518
|
5
|
Almaty city
|
1 689
|
567
|
9
|
Shymkent city
|
255
|
166
|
6
|
Akmola region
|
114
|
95
|
4
|
Aktobe region
|
213
|
62
|
Almaty region
|
191
|
106
|
Atyrau region
|
474
|
130
|
East Kazakhstan region
|
56
|
20
|
1
|
Zhambyl region
|
201
|
100
|
1
|
West Kazakhstan region
|
279
|
130
|
Karaganda region
|
212
|
129
|
3
|
Kostanay region
|
72
|
36
|
1
|
Kyzylorda region
|
232
|
183
|
Mangystau region
|
141
|
31
|
1
|
Pavlodar region
|
154
|
108
|
2
|
North Kazakhstan region
|
36
|
29
|
Turkestan region
|
190
|
121
|
1
|
TOTAL
|
5 689
|
2 531
|
34
The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.
The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
