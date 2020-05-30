Plane of Kazakhstan's private airline bursts into fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

AN-2 aircraft of Kazakhstan’s Taraz Zhana Alem private airline caught fire today, May 30, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Civil Aviation Committee.

The incident happened at 15:31 as the plane has landed following a performed medical flight TJA5221 on the route Semey – Urjar.

The committee said that the airplane landed at 15:25.

“Fire occurred after the landing, the aircraft was parked and there were no people on board. At 15:50, the fire was contained. There were no casualties. An investigation was initiated by Air Traffic Investigation Department of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development,” the committee said.

