Plane of Kazakhstan's private airline bursts into fire
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
AN-2 aircraft of Kazakhstan’s Taraz Zhana Alem private airline caught fire today, May 30, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Civil Aviation Committee.
The incident happened at 15:31 as the plane has landed following a performed medical flight TJA5221 on the route Semey – Urjar.
The committee said that the airplane landed at 15:25.
“Fire occurred after the landing, the aircraft was parked and there were no people on board. At 15:50, the fire was contained. There were no casualties. An investigation was initiated by Air Traffic Investigation Department of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development,” the committee said.
---
Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh