Plane of Kazakhstan's private airline bursts into fire

Kazakhstan 30 May 2020 15:50 (UTC+04:00)
Plane of Kazakhstan's private airline bursts into fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

AN-2 aircraft of Kazakhstan’s Taraz Zhana Alem private airline caught fire today, May 30, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Civil Aviation Committee.

The incident happened at 15:31 as the plane has landed following a performed medical flight TJA5221 on the route Semey – Urjar.

The committee said that the airplane landed at 15:25.

“Fire occurred after the landing, the aircraft was parked and there were no people on board. At 15:50, the fire was contained. There were no casualties. An investigation was initiated by Air Traffic Investigation Department of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development,” the committee said.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan may introduce COVID-19 passport after resuming flights
Azerbaijan may introduce COVID-19 passport after resuming flights
Azerbaijan expected to resume domestic flights in 10 days
Azerbaijan expected to resume domestic flights in 10 days
Azerbaijan confirms 230 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan confirms 230 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Cargo deliveries from Georgia to Turkey climb Turkey 16:09
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company opens tender for equipment overhaul Tenders 16:08
Revenue of Kazakhstan’s largest oil pipeline company plummets in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 16:03
Turkish ministry discloses number of oil exploration wells drilled in 2019 Turkey 16:02
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of MTR for pumps Tenders 15:55
Georgia reports 11 new coronavirus cases Georgia 15:55
Plane of Kazakhstan's private airline bursts into fire Kazakhstan 15:50
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil to allocate entire income to pay dividends Business 15:44
Iranian Offshore Oil Company repairs floating processing terminal Oil&Gas 15:37
Iran's export transportation fees tripled Business 15:27
Iran to sell domestically produced cars via profit-sharing scheme, lottery Business 15:19
Yandex registers as taxpayer in Uzbekistan Finance 15:07
Largest in CIS solar plant commissioned in Kazakhstan's Akmola Oil&Gas 15:00
Georgia ranks third in gas prices Oil&Gas 14:59
Iran investing heavily in expanding national internet network ICT 14:54
Kazakhstan adopts law on imported goods traceability mechanism Business 14:47
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy filters via tender Tenders 14:41
Iran cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 14:40
Azerbaijan Mikro-Kredit NBCO's assets marginally up Finance 14:38
Iran spends less foreign currency on car manufacturing Business 14:25
Iran discloses COVID-19 statistics for May 30 Iran 14:16
Azerbaijan's NBCO faces heavy drop in profit in 2019 Finance 14:13
Governor of Central Bank of Iran promises to gradually get rid of chronic inflation Finance 13:23
Azerbaijan may introduce COVID-19 passport after resuming flights Society 13:15
Rouhani: It is not possible to return to pre-coronavirus conditions soon Iran 13:07
Value of foreign trade via customs of Iran's Mazandaran Province increases Business 12:53
Leading Azerbaijani bank reduces payment card fees during COVID-19 pandemic Finance 12:51
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Oil&Gas 12:37
Azerbaijan's Azeltech eyes testing new drones Economy 12:35
USAID interested in expanding co-op with Uzbekistan Business 11:59
Cargo transportation from Turkmenistan to Turkey slips Turkey 11:49
FINСA Azerbaijan NBCO's total assets triple Finance 11:37
Turkish ministry bans engineering company from participating in ETI MADEN I.G.M.'s tenders Turkey 11:25
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company announces savings due to import substitution Oil&Gas 11:17
First Free Economic Zone of Uzbekistan talks its achievements Business 11:17
Georgian National Bank reveals official exchange rate of lari in April Finance 10:48
Iran's Khodro cancels prepayment for its lottery sales Business 10:43
Sales value of National Iranian Copper Industry Company increases Business 10:39
Volume of cargo transshipment from Germany via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:24
Uzbekistan reports rise in coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 10:21
Share of population under absolute poverty line slightly decreases in Georgia Business 10:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:11
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 30 Oil&Gas 10:09
Georgia's import of electrical goods from Turkey shrinks Turkey 10:01
Uzbekistan to construct BMX track Construction 09:57
Turkey announces volume of cargo transshipped via its ports from Italy World 09:48
Iranian airlines to receive coronavirus-related relief loan in June Business 09:41
Cargo transshipment volumes from Belgium via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 09:30
Iranian currency rates for May 30 Business 09:21
Armenian architect admits: Previously, Armenians didn't live in Yerevan (VIDEO) Politics 09:21
Uzbek holding to assemble agricultural machinery in Kazakhstan Business 09:18
Gazprom says price of natural gas for Georgia to remain unchanged Oil&Gas 09:09
FAO designs projects aimed at overcoming COVID-19 consequences in Azerbaijan Business 08:56
Minneapolis imposes mandatory curfew amid unrest US 08:49
S. Africa reports record daily increase in COVID-19 cases World 08:12
China reports four new coronavirus cases for May 29 Other News 07:23
Hundreds in New York protest over George Floyd's death US 06:16
Brazilian Economy Ministry predicts greater GDP decline in second quarter Other News 05:22
5.2-magnitude quake hits Whitianga of New Zealand Other News 04:21
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 107,000 in past day World 03:00
Trump says terminating U.S. relationship with World Health Organization over virus World 02:04
Brazil sets new record for daily COVID-19 infections Other News 01:08
Singapore reports 611 COVID-19 cases Other News 29 May 23:47
Turkey reports 1,182 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours Turkey 29 May 22:53
Bulgaria to end quarantine on travel from most of EU Europe 29 May 21:37
Iraq records highest daily new COVID-19 cases Arab World 29 May 20:41
Azerbaijan expected to resume domestic flights in 10 days Society 29 May 19:52
Uzbekistan sharply increases air cargo traffic Transport 29 May 18:46
Iran Mercantile Exchange to run housing market Business 29 May 18:22
Azerbaijan confirms 230 new COVID-19 cases Society 29 May 18:17
Turkey's export of defense products to France shows decline Turkey 29 May 18:08
Azerbaijan adopts new decision on wearing medical masks during COVID-19 Society 29 May 17:56
Turkmenistan, CAREC intend to conduct joint research in field of e-commerce Business 29 May 17:35
Uzbekistan to supply electricity to its biggest gold field Oil&Gas 29 May 17:25
Azerbaijan extends quarantine regime Society 29 May 17:22
Mercati di Traiano monumental complex of Ancient Rome lit with colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO) Politics 29 May 17:15
Uzbekistan seeks to learn French experience in fight against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 29 May 17:00
Georgian National Bank reveals inflation rate in country Finance 29 May 17:00
Uzbek Almalyk Mining & Metallurgical Plant eyes to expand production of precious metals Business 29 May 16:42
Azerbaijani oil prices go up Oil&Gas 29 May 16:37
Turkey's car export to France slumps Turkey 29 May 16:31
Turkey cement export to Iran plunges Business 29 May 16:28
Kazakhstan to resume railway transportation on more local routes Transport 29 May 16:25
Data on cargo transit runs from Georgia through Turkey disclosed Turkey 29 May 16:22
Azerbaijan extends closure of state border Politics 29 May 15:59
Azerbaijan aims to increase international cargo transportation Economy 29 May 15:59
Turkey sharply increases export of grain, legumes to Turkmenistan Turkey 29 May 15:45
Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade reveals plans for Uzbekistan Business 29 May 15:45
Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 29 May 15:43
Czechia ready to expand trade cooperation with Uzbekistan Business 29 May 15:19
Georgian chestnuts to be sold on Russian shelves Business 29 May 14:57
Kazakhstan officially lifts food export restrictions Business 29 May 14:53
MP: Azerbaijan will restore its destroyed cemeteries, historical, cultural, religious monuments Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 May 14:46
Number of cargo transit runs from Iran through Turkey revealed Turkey 29 May 14:36
Over half of electricity imported to Georgia from Turkey Oil&Gas 29 May 14:33
Equinor to drive renewable investment among majors Oil&Gas 29 May 14:09
Branching horizons for Southern Gas Corridor: Eastring project still alive Oil&Gas 29 May 13:55
Kazakhstan Railways subsidiary to attract railroad repair services via tender Tenders 29 May 13:24
Czech Ministry of Industry & Trade talks partnership with Uzbekistan Business 29 May 13:21
Turkmenistan, South Korea to set up Business Council of CA countries Business 29 May 13:10
All news