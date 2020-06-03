Quarantine regime to be strengthened in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Quarantine regime is being strengthened in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city, city’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin said, Trend reports with reference to the official website on coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan.

Bekshin said that within tightened restrictions, activities of previously opened facilities that do not comply with sanitary requirements will be suspended.

The following facilities will also remain closed:

- pools, beaches;

- trade organizations operating in parks and squares, various amusement parks;

- school health facilities;

- sanatoriums, where many elderly people stay;

- cultural facilities, cinemas, food courts and playgrounds for children in the malls.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 11,796 cases. This includes 5,996 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 44 patients who passed away.

The number of people infected in Almaty city is 2,715 people, making the city the largest epicenter of the coronavirus in Kazakhstan. The number of patients recovered in Almaty is 1,634 people, whereas the number of coronavirus-related deaths is 10.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh